Kagwe urges national and county govts to settle oxygen suppliers’ debts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged the National and County governments to settle debts owed to oxygen suppliers.

His appeal comes as the number of cases in the country jumped to 281 after 11 more people turned positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The CS also urged those holding gas cylinders to return them to suppliers, so that they can be filled up.

He said adequate supply of oxygen is crucial in the management of a disease that has claimed 14 lives in the country and more than 165,000 across the world by April 20.

“Facilities with such plants should make haste and repair what is not functional, but also do a quick cost-benefit analysis to ensure we get value for money,” he said.

Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s daily briefings, he said the country has opened up a designated isolation and treatment facility for healthcare workers who are in the front-line in battling COVID-19.

He said the facility, based at the Kenyatta National Hospital, will offer both critical and basic care for the healthcare workers.

“This center is a product of collaboration between the MoH, the Rockefeller Foundation and AMREF,” he said.

Kagwe said that all costs incurred during treatment of healthcare workers will be paid by the government.

While the Health CS did not reveal the number of medics who have so far contracted the virus, he said a doctor was among two people discharged from hospital Monday, raising the total number of people who have recovered in the country so far to 69.

He maintained that the government was keen on safeguarding the safety of the health professionals who have made self-sacrifice to prevent the spread of the virus that has so far claimed the lives of 14 people.

“Our success on treatment is highly dependent on our ability to protect our frontline healthcare workers and heroes in this fight,” he said, accompanied by officials from the partnering organizations.