Capital News

Capital Health

JKIA and Other Airports Disinfected To Slow Spread of COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 – The government has started disinfecting Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Port Health officials will disinfect the country’s main airport, JKIA for a week before moving to other airports.

The disinfection of JKIA started on Friday for a week.

“Our Port Health Teams have embarked on disinfecting the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for the next one week. The exercise will be extended to all other airports,” Kagwe said Thursday when he placed the country’s new COVID-19 figures at 3 people dead, 110 infected and 4 recovered.

Activities in the airports have reduced after the Government banned all international passenger flights leaving only domestic flights and cargo flights operating in the Kenyan airspace.

Kagwe has warned Kenyans against unnecessary travel, as the country’s crisis from the virus appeared set to worsen.

Kagwe said those planning to travel to and from various destinations, including for Easter celebrations, should consider shelving the plans due to the risk of infections.

“We are discouraging mass movements of people from one point to another,” he said, and warned, “we encourage you to stay at home where you are.”

He said the number of positive cases in the country will surge further saying that the Government is considering stiffer measures to deal with the disease.

Kenya is already implementing a dusk-to-dawn curfew. Several countries globally have imposed total lockdowns as part of measures to slow the spread of the disease that has infected more than a million and killed nearly 60,000.

