IEBC commissioners, staff contribute Sh1.3mn to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has donated 1.2 million shillings to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund that was set up recently to gather resources for fighting the spread and impact of the pandemic.



IEBC Acting Secretary Marjan Hussein Marjan Tuesday wrote to Jane Karuku who is the chairperson of the COVID Fund Board informing her about the cash donation.



The monies raised from government officials, individual Kenyans, local corporates, multinational companies and development partners will go to source for critical medical supplies and equipment and vulnerable groups, as well pledging to make public all donations and spend.



The Board has committed to publicize contributions and expenditure regularly as they are working with professional services firms PwC Kenya, Deloitte Kenya and EY Kenya who are providing pro-bono assurance services.