Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Acting Secretary Marjan Hussein Marjan Tuesday wrote to Jane Karuku who is the chairperson of the COVID Fund Board informing her about the cash donation/CFM-FILE

Corona Virus

IEBC commissioners, staff contribute Sh1.3mn to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has donated 1.2 million shillings to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund that was set up recently to gather resources for fighting the spread and impact of the pandemic.

IEBC Acting Secretary Marjan Hussein Marjan Tuesday wrote to Jane Karuku who is the chairperson of the COVID Fund Board informing her about the cash donation.

The monies raised from government officials, individual Kenyans, local corporates, multinational companies and development partners will go to source for critical medical supplies and equipment and vulnerable groups, as well pledging to make public all donations and spend.

The Board has committed to publicize contributions and expenditure regularly as they are working with professional services firms PwC Kenya, Deloitte Kenya and EY Kenya who are providing pro-bono assurance services.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011