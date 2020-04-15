Connect with us

Committee Chairperson Kimani Ichung’wa and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu cautioned that lowering the consumption tax from 16 per cent to 14 per cent would have negative effects on the economy/FILE

House budget team says Sh48bn gamble in VAT review may not pay off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – Members of the House Budget and Appropriations Committee have faulted the move by the National Treasury to reduce the Value Addition Tax from 16 to 14 per cent saying it may not have the desired results.

Kipipiri MP and former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya explained that the taxpayer may not see or feel the benefits if they still do not have money to consume.

“It is a very good populist move but in another 2 or 3 year the Treasury will realise that they made a mistake on this one…because you cannot lower prices of goods through VAT adjustments, in an economy where prices are liberalized. The trader has no obligation to relaxed the prices and the people in the vulnerable groups will not have benefited but we will have lost Sh49 billion,” Kimunya stated.

Committee Chairperson Kimani Ichung’wa and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu cautioned that lowering the consumption tax from 16 per cent to 14 per cent would have negative effects on the economy.

They said available data indicated the move would cost the economy Sh49 billion in revenue every quarter.

“Maybe we should have been asking ourselves would we rather be having this Sh49.5 billion and be able to provide food rations to the People of Kenya or would we rather be copy paste what is being done in other countries that sit under different circumstances and therefore reduce the revenues we would be getting,” Ichungwah stated.

“The economists in the Treasury must do their work. The issue here is targeting, we’d rather get this Sh49.5 billion and provide basic requirements to people in Kibera, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Mathare, and those in the rural setting, who we have already said they are from the vulnerable groups then we will be helping Kenyans,” said Mulu.

“But when we have a general rule like this which will allow someone like you Mr. Speaker to benefit from it we will not be doing justice to this country,” he added.

Minority Leader John Mbadi called on businesses to effect the VAT change immediately to reduce the burden on millions of Kenyans living hand-to-mouth as they find it hard to put food on the table.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma said VAT is the most reliable source of income for the government and hence its reduction without a corresponding reduction in the price of goods is not effective.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month announced a raft of mitigating measures which hopes would protect jobs for the people and to provide certainty for all employers as well as their employees.

