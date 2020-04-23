House approves Sh3bn funding for Level V hospitals in virus hotspots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 23 – The National Assembly sat late on Wednesday evening to approve the Supplementary Budget II which will among other things ring fence Sh3 billion allocated Level 5 Hospital in the counties which have been he hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In approving the Estimates, the House moved the Sh 3billion which had initially been allocated to Parliament and set the amount aside as special kitty for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resources were hived off the National Assembly vote (Sh2.2 billion), the Parliamentary Joint Services vote (Sh750 million) and the Senate vote (Sh274 million).

The resources will be used to protect frontline health workers through purchases of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), among other protective gears, which are specifically earmarked for Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infections Disease Units including the newly operationalized wing at Mbagathi Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Level IV and V hospitals in Kisumu, Kitui, and Mandera counties.

In its second revised-budget of this financial year, the government proposes to raise Sh40.9 billion to address the impact of the pandemic and other associated emergencies.

“The main objective of the said Supplementary Estimates is to realign the allocations with the need to manage and control the spread of Covid-19 and related expenditures; mitigate the effects of the locust invasion and floods; provide for pending bills and payment of tax refunds; and provide for food security and drought mitigation measures,” read the Bill’s Memorandum of Objective.

The approval of the Estimates paves the way for introduction of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020, which will provide a legal framework for the Supplementary Estimates.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani reduced the budget for the rollout of the Universal Health Care by Sh9.4 billion.

While presenting the committee recommendations to the House, Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Kimani Ichungwah regretted that the country had registered Sh123 billion slump in revenue as at the end of March.

The MPs however rejected Yatani’s proposal to slash Sh10 billion from the National Government-Constituency Development Fund.

The legislators refused to surrender the monies which were earmarked to COVID-19 mitigation measures citing that more than half of the 220 Constituencies had already committed and spent substantial amounts from their NG-CDF allocations.