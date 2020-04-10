Hindu Council boosts COVID-19 kitty with Sh100mn food donation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – The COVID-19 Emergency Fund has received a generous donation comprising assorted foodstuff from the Hindu Council of Kenya (HCK).



The food consignment mobilised by the Hindu Council to be distributed over one

month to households in Nairobi’s informal settlements is valued at Sh100 million.

It was handed over to the Fund Chairperson Jane Karuku and Secretary Kennedy Kihara

at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Speaking at the handover function, Karuku who was flanked by the HCK Chairman Kamal Gupta among other officials, reiterated the Fund’s commitment to integrity confirming

that the donation will provide immediate food relief to vulnerable households living in

Korogocho, Mukuru, Kibera, Kawangware, Kangemi, Dandora among other informal

settlements in the Nairobi Metropolitan area.



While calling on other donors to emulate the HCK example she said the

Board has set up the necessary framework to secure a coordinated consolidation,

demarcation and distribution of such donations to vulnerable populations across the

country based on an already developed needs assessment analysis.



The Fund is currently focused on providing support and augmenting national response

efforts to supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable

communities with their immediate needs, including food relief.



“As we extend our gratitude for this generous donation from the Hindu community,

we are encouraged that despite the overwhelming impact of the pandemic, and

paralysis that it has brought to bear, it has not impacted upon our humanity and

natural inclination to extend a hand of generosity to our brothers and sisters when in

need as evidenced by the continued steady stream of donations the Board continues

to receive,” she said.



Established in 1971, as a non-commercial organisation aimed at serving the Hindu

community living in the Republic of Kenya in East Africa, Hindu Council of Kenya

Chairman Kamal Gupta said the organisation had in recent weeks managed to mobilise

the food items consignment countrywide.

“Keeping true to the Hindu unity ideals, our members across the country managed to

mobilise these food items which we believe will be used for the benefit of our fellow

citizens hard hit by the vagaries of the current COVID-19 challenge, Gupta said.

Over the years, the Hindu Council of Kenya’s record of philanthropy has greatly

influenced the social service sector in Kenya, in pursuit of their vision for peaceful coexistence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Council has played a significant role in supporting poverty alleviation programmes

such as paying fees for deserving cases, contributing towards famine relief, supporting

charitable organisations and extending medical facilities to those who cannot afford

them.