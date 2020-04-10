Hindu Council boosts COVID-19 kitty with Sh100mn food donation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11 – The COVID-19 Emergency Fund has received a generous donation comprising assorted foodstuff from the Hindu Council of Kenya (HCK).
The food consignment mobilised by the Hindu Council to be distributed over one
month to households in Nairobi’s informal settlements is valued at Sh100 million.
It was handed over to the Fund Chairperson Jane Karuku and Secretary Kennedy Kihara
at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Speaking at the handover function, Karuku who was flanked by the HCK Chairman Kamal Gupta among other officials, reiterated the Fund’s commitment to integrity confirming
that the donation will provide immediate food relief to vulnerable households living in
Korogocho, Mukuru, Kibera, Kawangware, Kangemi, Dandora among other informal
settlements in the Nairobi Metropolitan area.
While calling on other donors to emulate the HCK example she said the
Board has set up the necessary framework to secure a coordinated consolidation,
demarcation and distribution of such donations to vulnerable populations across the
country based on an already developed needs assessment analysis.
The Fund is currently focused on providing support and augmenting national response
efforts to supply of medical facilities and equipment and support for vulnerable
communities with their immediate needs, including food relief.
“As we extend our gratitude for this generous donation from the Hindu community,
we are encouraged that despite the overwhelming impact of the pandemic, and
paralysis that it has brought to bear, it has not impacted upon our humanity and
natural inclination to extend a hand of generosity to our brothers and sisters when in
need as evidenced by the continued steady stream of donations the Board continues
to receive,” she said.
Established in 1971, as a non-commercial organisation aimed at serving the Hindu
community living in the Republic of Kenya in East Africa, Hindu Council of Kenya
Chairman Kamal Gupta said the organisation had in recent weeks managed to mobilise
the food items consignment countrywide.
“Keeping true to the Hindu unity ideals, our members across the country managed to
mobilise these food items which we believe will be used for the benefit of our fellow
citizens hard hit by the vagaries of the current COVID-19 challenge, Gupta said.
Over the years, the Hindu Council of Kenya’s record of philanthropy has greatly
influenced the social service sector in Kenya, in pursuit of their vision for peaceful coexistence.
The Council has played a significant role in supporting poverty alleviation programmes
such as paying fees for deserving cases, contributing towards famine relief, supporting
charitable organisations and extending medical facilities to those who cannot afford
them.