CS Health Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/MoH, Kenya

Health ministry confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases raising total to 197

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12 – Kenya registered six more coronavirus cases on Sunday bringing the number of virus cases reported nationwide to 197.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also confirmed the death of a patient from Siaya raising the death toll to eight.

Five of the six were identified as Kenyan, the other patient being a foreigner. They are aged between 29 and 58 years, Kagwe said.

Five were picked from quarantine facilities while one was picked by the surveillance team.

Kagwe added that two of the patients had a history of foreign travel to the Middle East, while one recently travelled to Mombasa. The other three cases had no history of recent travel.

A total of 1,660 contacts out of 2,160 monitored by health authorities had been cleared, he said, with the tracking of an additional 500 ongoing.

One other patient was discharged after recovering raising the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to 25.

More to follow…

