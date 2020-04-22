Connect with us

President Kenyatta told Kiswahili-broadcasting radio stations at State House Nairobi he knows there will be a lot of women seeking maternity services after the quarantine period is over, because couples are spending more time indoors in light of curfew guidelines/FILE/CFM/Joseph Muraya

Govt to review maternity budget to cater for post-coronavirus births

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenyatta, April 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday said the government will revise the budget for free maternity services to cater for projected increase in births post the COVID-19 quarantine period.

President Kenyatta told Kiswahili-broadcasting radio stations at State House Nairobi he knows there will be a lot of women seeking maternity services after the quarantine period is over, because couples are spending more time indoors in light of curfew guidelines.

Many workers have been forced to work from home as employers adopt measures to decongest work stations to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“We must ensure we increase our maternity budget. I passed by Pumwani Maternity the other day and I was telling my friend that we must expand the facility because for sure I know there will be a lot of work,” the President said amid laughter from presenters.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua had also directed his County Minister for Health to look into maternity budget, saying he expects increase in demand for maternity services in coming months.

The President spoke about the country’s preparedness on coronavirus, where he indicated that starting next week the government will roll out ‘targeted’ mass testing for the virus.

He said the government will prioritize areas where most cases have been registered.

On those who escaped quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College, the President said police will track and arrest all persons who flee and force them to complete the mandatory isolation period.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence that Kenya will win the war against the coronavirus.

