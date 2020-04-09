Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto who spoke during a media briefing at his official State residence in Karen said the Public Service Commission had already embarked on the process of listing 5,400 medical personnel to support earmarked COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities countrywide/DPPS

Capital Health

Govt to enlist 1,000 additional doctors in upscaled COVID-19 response: DP Ruto

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9 – The government will this week advertise 1,000 additional jobs for doctors in part of upscaled efforts to contain coronavirus, Deputy President William Ruto said on Thursday.

Ruto who spoke during a media briefing at his official State residence in Karen said the Public Service Commission had already embarked on the process of listing 5,400 medical personnel to support earmarked COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities countrywide.

“The reason why we are recruiting additional staff is because it is necessary for us to enhance our capacity to manage this pandemic because when we roll out the mass testing, the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 will go up,” said the DP.

The Deputy President also said the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) had embarked on the process of stockpiling medical supplies and equipment to mitigate gaps.

Ruto said the 600-bed capacity Kenya University Teaching and Referral Hospital had been equipped to manage COVID-19 patients.

He further urged Kenyans to take personal responsibility in the fight against the virus, urging them to adhere to the interventions issued by the government.

The Deputy President said defeating the virus doesn’t need a nuclear bomb or a mighty army, but simple basic hygiene practices.

“Simple behavioral and hygiene measures such as avoiding handshakes, washing hands with soap, sanitizing, wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home; simple as they seem they guarantee us a decisive blow against this virus,” he said.

Ruto said it is the responsibility of every Kenyans to go an extra mile and ensure their families and friends adhere to the safety measures given.

“Corona virus can’t move, it needs our bodies to transfer from one place to another, curtailing our movement will hugely prevent the movement of this virus,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DP also urged employers to adopt a split shift system so as to minimize congestion in work places.

He also appealed to financial services sector more specifically the banking industry review due loan commitments in line with hard economic times their clients may face.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020