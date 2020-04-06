Govt to ban inter-county travel in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale beginning Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – Travel in and out of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties will be halted for an initial 21-day containment period beginning 7pm on Wednesday in measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday.

The decision was arrived at following a National Security Council meeting held at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

The three coastal counties cumulatively account for 14 per cent of 158 cases reported in the country.

Movement in and out of Nairobi will be restricted effective 7pm on Monday, April 6 residents allowed to commute within the city between 5am and 7pm daily.

President Kenyatta said movement by rail, road or air will remain suspended as the county battles to contain coronavirus.

Nairobi accounts for 82 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases.

The Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe declared the three among COVID-19 infected areas after confirmation of higher cases.

“The few confirmed cases outside Nairobi and Coastal Strip can be traced to persons who have traveled from the nation’s capital or Kenya’s Coastal Strip,” President Kenyatta said in an address to the nation from State House.

President Kenyatta said movement by rail, road or air will remain suspended as the county battles to contain coronavirus with 158 cases having been confirmed as at April 6.

In addition, he said, passenger-carrying bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, automobiles, vehicles, vessels, railway wagons or aircraft shall not be permitted in and out of the above-mentioned areas.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as usual on condition cargo trucks are assigned a single driver and designated assistants.

“Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,” he said.

The President said that the additional measures, “do not in any way vary the existing restrictions and measures, including the daily nationwide Curfew from 7:00P.M. to 5:00A.M.”

Kenya is yet to impose a total lockdown , a measure taken by various countries globally including South African and Uganda in Africa in order to combat the global pandemic which has infected more than Sh1.2 million and killed more than 70,000.