Govt to allow free movement of patients on scheduled hospital visits amid cessation order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Security urgency have been directed to allow patients on scheduled hospital visits free movement into four counties listed in a 21-day cessation of movement directive.

Patients being taken to hospitals in Nairobi, will as a result of a directive issued Tuesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, be allowed entry into Nairobi as the order forbidding movement into and out of Nairobi is implemented.

“The directives we have issued are not meant to punish people. We want to protect lives,” the President said allaying fears that genuine medical cases may be barred from entering Nairobi.

He however maintained Kenyans with no urgent need will not be granted access.

“Even those seeking medical help, we shall warn them that they’re going to a place where they can get infected with the virus,” he said during an interview with three Kikuyu-broadcasting radio stations.

Other than Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale will also come under the cessation of movement directive from Wednesday, April 8.

The stringent measures are meant to curb the spread of coronavirus, a disease that has claimed 6 lives in the country with 158 infections reported.

Across the world, the rate of infections has hit the million mark with the fatality rate exceeding 70,000.

The government also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew among a raft of measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the interview, the President said Kenya could only win the war against the virus through containment measures which he noted will avert crises such as have been witnessed in Italy, Spain and the United States.

“We don’t want to get to a situation where our hospitals get overwhelmed,” President Kenyatta said.