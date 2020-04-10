Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Boda bodas are a common means of transport for most Kenyans. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

Govt threatens to ban bodaboda operations if they continue to flout COVID-19 regulations

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned bodaboda operators that they will be banned from operating for flouting COVID-19 regulations.

The operators are required to wear masks at all times and carry one passenger at a time, but Kagwe said the regulations were not being adhered to.

“If you disobey the regulations, your boda boda will be taken [away] until further notice, so there is no absolute reason why you would want this to happen because the masks are available all over the country,” he said.

The CS asked operators who are complying to make sure their colleagues are also complying saying they all risk losing business if the trend continues.

“Unfortunately, when you are closing a sector everybody loses business, it’s not only the bad ones who lose, so, in this case, be your brother’s keeper and ensure that the next bodaboda is obeying the law,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe also urged salons, barber shop operators to always put on masks and restrict the number of clients to avoid congestion which is a high risk for infections.

He asked all those in the Jua Kali sector and small scale businesses including vegetable vendors to take extra caution when dealing with clients as they are at risk of contracting the virus.

“Assume that everybody is positive and deal with the situation. The person next to you is positive… the person holding that sukumawiki is positive,” he said, and added, “This disease is being moved by people it doesn’t move on its own.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He, however, noted that there was increased compliance by the public, saying majority of Kenyans are observing hygiene and putting on masks.

He also lauded Kenyans for observing the curfew time as well as the travel restrictions.

“People are increasingly coming into the realization that this disease is here with us. This is a gain,” he said.

By Thursday, Kenya had confirmed 184 positive cases and 7 deaths.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020