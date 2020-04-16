Govt commits Sh5bn to CoG’s COVID-19 Fund raising total to Sh10bn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday announced the National Treasury will inject Sh5 billion to the formed County Governments Emergency COVID- 19 Fund increasing the kitty’s funding to Sh10 billion.

The Council of Governors Wednesday said counties had committed Sh5 billion to the kitty as devolved units stes up fight against the virus.

“The national government will respond to the counties response to the crisis with an additional Sh5 billion, the funds will be devoted to cushion vulnerable people and protect health workers,” Kenyatta said.

During the daily briefing on COVID-19, he said counties will be given a three-month waiver from the requirement on mandatory procurement from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), allowing counties to source for supplies including face and surgical masks.

“I am directing that county government receive a three month waiver from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) requirement for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks to protect citizens and health workers from infection, this applies to sourcing of products locally,” the President said.

CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya had decried challenges experienced by counties in procuring medical supplies and equipment due to what he termed as monopoly by KEMSA.

“We note that no county has received sample collection kits and testing kits, we urge the national government to fast track distribution of the kits as counties are eager to embark on testing of patients in order to contain the pandemic,” he said during a presser.

The public service commission and the Ministry of Health were also directed to develop a welfare package to cushion medics who are on the frontline as the country battles coronavirus.

He said the package should include actions by medical insurance companies to cover the health requirements of the health care workers.

“Its important to recognize the critical importance of the health, mental and emotional needs of medical officials,” Kenyatta said.