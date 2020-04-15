Connect with us

Capital News
Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health/FILE/MoH, Kenya

Corona Virus

Gender-based violence incidents triple in wake of COVID-19 containment

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Gender-based violence cases have tripled in the country in the wake of a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in March as part of coronavirus containment measures.

The surge in cases has been captured in the latest National Council on Administration of Justice report, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi noted she received a report on domestic violence case in her neighborhood during the Easter Weekend.

“Fellow Kenyans, I have witnessed within the area that I live in during the Easter weekend where I had neighbors coming to my house to report a case of domestic violence, there is a lady who was severely beaten,” Mwangangi said.

Mwangangi added that they ministry has received reports from authorities linking most of the cases to families and close family members.

“We are in constant communication with the gender-based violence recovery center, and the national council on administration from justice who have told us there is an increase in the numbers and most of the cases are perpetrated by close relatives and guardians,” she said during daily brief on COVID-19 cases in the country.

She urged Kenyans to address matters in a civilized manner and stay away from violence, with those fond guilty of the acts to be punished.

“We are calling on Kenyans to focus on fighting the virus, and to handle disputes within civilized structures and devoid violence, the law has not been suspended and it will catch up with those who mete violence on others,” Mwangangi said.  

Her sentiments came at a time when Kenyans are forced to spend a lot of time at home following the various measures the government adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kenya confirmed eight new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total number to 216.

