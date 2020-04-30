Gen. Robert Kibochi succeeds mwathethe as military chief

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted Lt. Gen. Robert Kibochi to take over from General Samson Mwathere who will retire on May 11.
The changes were announced late Thursday by State House.
Developing story…..
