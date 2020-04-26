Families to get Sh50,000 each for burials after Elgeyo Marakwet tragedy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26- The Government has set aside Sh1.7 million to be distributed among 35 households that lost their loved ones during the recent landslide tragedy at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot Counties.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said each family will receive Sh50,000, part of which will help offset burial expenses.

He however, said 16 people were still unaccounted for, a week after the incident that displaced 4,000 people.

“We are yet to account for the 16 people. The situation was really bad, and we suspect they might have been swept away,” he said.

Of the dead include 2 police officers, whose police post was swept away by the raging waters.

The government has since urged Kenyans living in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds to avert a tragedy.

The Kenya Metrological Department has warned of continued heavy rains across the country.

“Several parts of the country are still expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall from Sunday 26th to Thursday April 30. However, pockets of heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours are still likely over Western, Central including Nairobi, Northeastern, Northwestern, South Eastern and the Coastal Strip,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

It warned that “since the water levels in most rivers are high and the ground is already saturated, the rains are likely to continue causing floods in low lying areas and landslides/mudslides in high-ground and sloppy areas.”