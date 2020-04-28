Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
With a population of 100 million, Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country and doctors have been battling to prevent the coronavirus from taking hold

Africa

Egypt extends state of emergency on virus, security fears

Published

With a population of 100 million, Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country and doctors have been battling to prevent the coronavirus from taking hold © AFP/File / Ahmed HASAN

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 28Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday ordered the renewal for three months of a long-running state of emergency, citing health as well as security concerns.

Egypt has been under a state of emergency since April 2017 when twin church bombings claimed by an Islamic State group affiliate killed dozens of people.

The new extension comes as the government battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the Arab world’s most populous country.

“Given the serious health and security situation … the state of emergency has been declared across the country for three months starting Tuesday, April 28,” said a presidential decree published in the official gazette overnight.

The health ministry has so far recorded 4,782 COVID-19 cases in the population of 100 million.

Of those, 337 have died while 1,236 have recovered.

The state of emergency gives police broad powers of arrest and detention and curtails constitutional rights such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Last week, state media reported that parliament had approved amendments to the emergency law expanding the president’s powers to curb the virus’a spread.

The amendments grant the president rights to close schools, suspend public sector work, restrict gatherings, quarantine inbound travellers and order private medical facilities to assist with general healthcare.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday’s renewal also directed the armed forces and police to “take the required measures to face terrorism and its funding”.

Egypt has been battling a jihadist insurgency, which surged after the 2013 ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi by then army chief Sisi.

The attacks have been largely concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which has been under a state of emergency since October 2014.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020