DP Ruto urges Muslims to pray for country to overcome COVID-19 pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Muslim faithfuls to intercede for the country as they embark on observing the holy month of Ramadhan, so as to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message of goodwill to Muslims who started observing Ramadhan on Friday, the DP noted the world was experiencing extraordinary times hence the need to seek divine intervention.

“As you faithfully observe this important pillar of your faith, I urge each one of you to pray for our nation Kenya that God may have mercy upon us and that he may extend blessings to us and our neighbors. From my family and I Ramadhan Kareem Wasaum Maqbul,” said the DP.

The DP however urged the Muslim community to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on combating the virus while observing the holy month.

He noted Muslims were observing the holy month at extraordinary times when gatherings have been outlawed to contain the virus.

“I urge you to be more vigilant in observing guidelines issued by health experts until we overcome this pandemic,” said Ruto.

Kenyans from other religious backgrounds have also been asked to join hands in reaching out to the needy and the poor during these challenging times.

DP Ruto early this week met with Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) leadership, urging them to adhere to government regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said curfew rules will not be relaxed to cater for Muslims during Ramadhan.

President Kenyatta also noted Christians faced similar restrictions while marking the Lent and subsequent Easter celebrations as a result of the strict rules put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He however asked Muslims to “mark the holy month of Ramadhan like they have not done it before because these are extraordinary times.”

Many Islamic holy sites, including Mecca, Medina in Saudi Arabia and the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, remain empty amid coronavirus restrictions with worshipers being asked to pray at home.