DP Ruto, Odinga urge Kenyans to support national response to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga have appealed to Kenyans to remain steadfast as the country battles the coronavirus crisis.

In his message on his tweeter handle on Saturday, Ruto has assured Kenyans that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are working together to fight the virus that has so far killed four having infected a total 122 people in the country.

He insisted there is no cause for alarm and Kenyans should not panic noting that the government is in control of the situation.

“There should be no panic, we will pull through,” he tweeted while emphasizing the need for Kenyans to continue being complaint to the guidelines that have been provided by the Ministry of Health to keep the virus at bay. Let us comply with advisories as reviewed”.

Ruto dismissed claims that he was tending to his cabbage farm in his Sugoi farm during this period.

Odinga on his part urged Kenyans to personalize the war against the virus while maintaining social distancing, hygiene and avoiding crowds during this period.

He added that it was imperative for Kenyans to remain hopeful and spread messages of hope and encouragement, an appeal he directed to the youths who he urged to use social media and technology in achieving that purpose.

“To the youth this is your chance to be our country’s new soldiers, new savior. Use the advantage that technology has put into your hands like smart phones and social media to encourage your friends to stay safe and keep them from a distance,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has in the meantime encouraged Kenyans to avoid discrimination and stigma around the virus.