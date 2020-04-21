Death toll in West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide rises to 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- The death toll following the mudslide that hit West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties has risen to 15, after three more bodies were retrieved from the debris.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said that a search and rescue operation was still on because 2o people are still reported missing.

“We have found three more bodies today (Tuesday). The operation continues until we can account for everyone,” he told Capital FM News on telephone.

The landslide occurred on Saturday night, occassioned by heavy rains that caused floods.

Several homes, a shopping centre and a police post were washed away and a policeman was among the dead.

Natembeya described the extent of the damage as “extensive”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday told the Senate that the humanitarian crisis in the two counties was critical, and narrated how women and children were camping in schools far off from their homes after moving to higher grounds.

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in the region and other parts of the country in days to come, including the capital Nairobi where heavy rain was experienced on Monday night.

“We are putting our heads together and organizing ourselves to deal with a clearly impending challenge,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said Monday at a joint press briefing with Cabinet colleagues from Devolution, Environment and Energy.

He added that “we are working jointly to see how we can effectively support the Kenyans camping in schools and other facilities to avoid the negative consequences of the rains.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed government agencies to coordinate the movement of people to higher grounds, with provision of assistance to those already affected.