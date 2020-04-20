Connect with us

27 people were reported missing after the Saturday landslide in remote villages at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties after flash floods.

Headlines

Death toll from Elgeyo Marakwet mudslide rises to 6 after body of policeman found

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20- The death toll from the mudslide that occurred at the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties has risen to 6.

This follows the recovery of the body of a policeman who was missing after the incident, and raging floods that washed away homes and a police post on Saturday night.

Another person, who was evacuated to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital succumbed on Sunday night.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the search and rescue operation was underway, with 26 people still missing.

“We will move those who are still prone to the disaster to safer grounds,” he said.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Interior Ministry to cordinate the search and rescue following the incident.

The mudslide that was occasioned by heavy rains in the region left at least 4,000 people displaced.

The Kenya Air Force was on Monday seen delivering relief supplies to the affected.

7 people, among them five police officers, have since been airlifted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

“Thirteen more civilians have also been treated and discharged from local dispensaries while there are still undergoing treatment,” Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said in a statement Sunday.

Oguna urged residents in the affected areas to move to safer grounds.

“We further urge Kenyans to heed to the advisories issued by the Kenya Metrological Department regarding heavy rains and its consequent effects,” he said.

In November 2019, more than 50 people died in West Pokot County after the area was hit by landslides.

Dozens of families were displaced in the landslide in West Pokot where more than 40 people were killed in November 2019. /KENYA RED CROSS.

In this article:
