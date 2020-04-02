Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Death toll for coronavirus in Kenya rises to 3 with 110 infected

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The death toll in Kenya from coronavirus jumped to 3 Thursday, after 2 more people succumbed, the government said.


Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total number of confirmed positive cases had also risen to 110 after 29 new confirmations were recorded.


“I am saddened to announced that in the last 24 hours we have lost two more people who succumbed to coronavirus disease, and this brings the total number of deaths to 3,” the CS said.


Kagwe has warned of a possibility of a further increase in the number of positive cases in the country.


“Arising from this trend, the government is now announcing stiffer measures to prevent a further spread,” he said, “I urge you to observe strict measures of hygiene.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

4 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020