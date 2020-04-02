Death toll for coronavirus in Kenya rises to 3 with 110 infected

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The death toll in Kenya from coronavirus jumped to 3 Thursday, after 2 more people succumbed, the government said.



Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total number of confirmed positive cases had also risen to 110 after 29 new confirmations were recorded.



“I am saddened to announced that in the last 24 hours we have lost two more people who succumbed to coronavirus disease, and this brings the total number of deaths to 3,” the CS said.



Kagwe has warned of a possibility of a further increase in the number of positive cases in the country.



“Arising from this trend, the government is now announcing stiffer measures to prevent a further spread,” he said, “I urge you to observe strict measures of hygiene.”

