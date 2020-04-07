CS Matiangi says 14 police officers interdicted over misconduct during curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Fourteen police officers have been interdicted for misconduct during enforcement of the curfew order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who spoke on Tuesday morning during a live interview on Egesa and Minto FM, said the officers were interdicted in the last two weeks.

Last week, President Kenyatta publicly apologised to Kenyans for the excesses by some of the security forces in various parts of the country where they were accused of whipping people in enforcing the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during implementation of the curfew. I want to assure you, that if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” he said during a virtual meeting with two Kenyans who have recovered coronavirus.

And during an interview on Kikuyu radio stations on Tuesday morning, the President directed police officers not to be too harsh on the public while enforcing the law as the country battles coronavirus.

“I have told our police officers not to be too harsh on people saying they are going to seek medical attention,” he said, “they should instead assist them and escort them to their homes.”

The President on Monday declared cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi in enhanced measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus that has killed four people in the country and infected 158 others.

President Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to all government directives to defeat COVID-19, while warning that a total lockdown will be inevitable if the situation deteriorates.