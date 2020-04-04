Connect with us

A Ministry of Health official fumigates a Nairobi street on March 19, 2020 as part of measures to combat coronavirus. /MOSES MUOKI.

CS Kagwe urges youth groups to work with govt in fight against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 4 – The government has now invited the youth through their respective groups, to join in the war against coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said youth are crucial in the society, due to their population hence the need to involve them in the fight against the virus that has killed four people and infected 126 people in the country by Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /CFM-FILE.

“The youth are a very important component of the society, that is why we want them to work with authorities in their respective regions to help in the fight against coronavirus,” he said, “the youth have worked very well through groups and that is what we want them to do in this fight.”

He cited the various welfare groups and saccos in the matatu, boda bodas, tuk tuks among other ventures as an example that can be replicated in the war against COVID-19.

“If they bring that synergy in this war we will definitely succeed,” he said when releasing new data for the virus infection in the country, “we want to see the youth organising themselves on the ground and ensuring they are enforcing social distancing and other measures put in place.”

 

