COVID-19: They gave us free caps, t-shirts during campaigns, where are they now

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13- He calls it the irony of life.

During the campaigns, Stephen Waithaka was spoilt for choice on what T-Shirt or cap to wear, as they were many and were offered without request.

Politicians were generous, he said, but that was then.

Fast forward, a virus has ravaged the world and spread to Kenya where it is threatening to ground the economy.

“If they want to save our lives at least we be alive when they need us next, where are they?” he posed.

He continued, “It is funny how during elections, we usually get all those materials without struggle, where is food, sanitizers or even masks?”

While the government has announced measures to combat the virus that had killed eight people and infected 197 people by Sunday, including distribution of free masks and food to vulnerable communities, the effect is yet to be seen on the ground.

The father of five is a tour guide based in Nairobi and he last served a client more than a month ago; his savings have since depleted.

He is in town, he says, “to hustle” even while it is clear that there are no international flights arriving in the country.

“Will I sit home and watch my kids die of hunger?” he asked.

Waithaka spoke to Capital News along Wabera Street, where he had joined old friends- offering taxi services.

They were in a deep conversation and unlike before when they prey on possible clients- they looked relaxed as if they have retired to fate.

The debate did not last long enough before a new topic on how Easter holidays used to be, as late as last year.

“During holidays like this, we used to work for 24 hours because of many clients,” Joseph Waigwa, a taxi driver said.

His sentiments were echoed by Michael Mwangi, who says the coronavirus menace has “stolen all we had. It was a thief that snatched everything. We are stranded.”

In the background of their short stories was melodies being played from Family Basilica along City Hall Way and could be hard through the public address system.

The melodies calmed their nerves and gave them hope that even this, shall come to pass.

It is a tale for many other city traders who have consistently enjoyed a bountiful period every festival season, but they now have memories to hold on, as COVID-19 continues to batter the economy and attract a series of stringent precautionary measures, that among others require people to stay at home.

It is weighing more heavily on small-medium enterprises, who on a day like this would be cashing in- as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

From face painters, to ice cream traders- it is all gone.