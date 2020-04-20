Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two staff members have died of COVID-19 at the port of Mombasa.

Capital Health

COVID-19 mass testing kicks off at Mombasa port

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Apr 20 – Public Health officials have started mass testing for COVID-19 at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The exercise is targeting all the 5,000 staff at the port, after two employees succumbed to the virus last week, with several now placed on quarantine after contact with them.

Officials said the first phase of the exercise is targeting 1,000 staff.

KPA acting Managing Director Engineer Rashid Salim said prior to mass testing, all the 157 staff in the Medical Services Department were tested with results due on Tuesday.

Last week, KPA announced that seven staff members had been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

Salim said four of the cases involved KPA staff, while three are contracted cleaners working at the Port.

“All the patients are admitted at the Coast Provincial General hospital and are responding well to treatment,” he said.

64 KPA staff were in quarantine facilities within Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have since lost two members of staff to the disease while all those who had contacts with the patients have been identified and are being monitored in quarantine within Mombasa,” said Salim.

In the last few days,  the KPA has implemented several measures including fumigation of key equipment, operations areas, offices, and workshops. 

“We are also checking temperatures of all those entering the Port to detect any suspected COVID-19 patients. On the seaside, we have put in place strict measures in conjunction with the Port Health to ensure that all necessary protocols are observed by ships scheduled to call at the Port of Mombasa,” said Salim.

Kenya had recorded 270 positive cases for COVID-19 and 16 deaths by Sunday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011