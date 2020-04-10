Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

COVID-19: Judges and Magistrates term LSK call to have courts re-opened unreasonable

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has termed a call by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to have the courts re-opened amid the coronavirus pandemic as unreasonable.

The head of the organization Justice Jacqueline Kamau said the Judiciary’s arm of government and all its officers were not exempted from regulations of the Ministry of Health on social distancing.

Chief Justice David Maraga had ordered for the scaling down of operations in the courts to prevent the spread of the virus that has so far infected 189 people and killed seven since March 10 when the first case was confirmed in the country.

So far, 22 people have been discharged after recovering.

Justice Kamau reminded lawyers that judges and magistrates were fully cognizant of the fact that they too had the right to earn a living, but cautioned that they also had to remember that “the safety and well-being of Judges, Magistrates and Kadhis, as well as other Judicial Staff, must not be underrated”.

“These are extra-ordinary times that call for extra- ordinary measures,” she said, and urged the Nelson Havi-led body to instead engage all stakeholders and deliberate in a sober manner on how justice can be dispensed without exposing anyone to danger.

She conceded that while the new dispensation of justice through computer technology was challenging, the courts were fully committed to dispensing justice.

