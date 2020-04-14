Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Officials conducted a guided tour of Shona Export Processing Zone Limited located in Athi River, Machakos County, to assess the production of Persona Protective Equipment including face masks/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19: Health officials visit PPE assembling firm to assess quality assurance

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – Officials from the Ministry of Health, Kenya Medical and Dentist Council and Kenya Nurses Association Tuesday conducted a guided tour of Shona Export Processing Zone Limited located in Athi River, Machakos County, to assess the production of Persona Protective Equipment including face masks.

The garment making firm has switched from manufacturing export apparel to personal protective gear for front-line health workers fighting COVID-19.

Persona Protective Equipment being assembled range from surgical masks, coveralls, shoe covers, scrubs, aprons and surgical gowns.

The Ministry of Trade has encouraged local manufactures to make the much-needed protective gear but urged them to adhere to specifications outline by the standards bureau when making PPEs.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011