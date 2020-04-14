COVID-19: Health officials visit PPE assembling firm to assess quality assurance

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – Officials from the Ministry of Health, Kenya Medical and Dentist Council and Kenya Nurses Association Tuesday conducted a guided tour of Shona Export Processing Zone Limited located in Athi River, Machakos County, to assess the production of Persona Protective Equipment including face masks.

The garment making firm has switched from manufacturing export apparel to personal protective gear for front-line health workers fighting COVID-19.

Persona Protective Equipment being assembled range from surgical masks, coveralls, shoe covers, scrubs, aprons and surgical gowns.

The Ministry of Trade has encouraged local manufactures to make the much-needed protective gear but urged them to adhere to specifications outline by the standards bureau when making PPEs.