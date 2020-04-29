Connect with us

COVID-19 cases rise to 384 in Kenya after 10 new infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – 10 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kenya on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 384.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health said five patients had also left hospital after recovering from the virus.

So far, Kenya has discharged 126 patients since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the 10 new cases were picked by the national surveillance team, with Mombasa County accounting for 9, while the other case is from Kawangware in Nairobi.

With Mombasa and Nairobi shaping out as the country’s epicenter for the pandemic, she said more measures are set to be adopted, to ensure the disease is contained.

“We continue to see a trend where we have new recorded primarily in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties. While this may be indicative of the disease being domiciled in these counties, it is also a pointer to the immense work that is required in Nairobi and Mombasa,” she said.

She called on other counties to tighten their measures, to control the pandemic.

Kenya has so far registered 384 infections, 10 deaths and 126 recoveries from COVID-19.

Globally, the number of infections topped 3 million Tuesday, with more than 200,000 deaths, with 14 from Kenya. There are 374 cases of infection.

