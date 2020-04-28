Connect with us

COVID-19 cases rise to 374 in Kenya after 11 new infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 374 Tuesday after 11 new infections were recorded.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 7 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi while 4 were in Mombasa.

Developing story….

