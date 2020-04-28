COVID-19 cases rise to 374 in Kenya after 11 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 374 Tuesday after 11 new infections were recorded.
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 7 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi while 4 were in Mombasa.
Developing story….
Hi, what are you looking for?
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 374 Tuesday after 11 new infections were recorded.
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 7 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi while 4 were in Mombasa.
Developing story….
Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.
Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...
NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...