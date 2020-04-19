Connect with us

COVID-19 cases rise to 270 in kenya as death toll climbs to 14

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – The death toll from COVID-19 in Kenya rose to 14 Sunday, after two more succumbed.

Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Mercy Mwangangi, told a news conference that positive cases had also gone up to 270 after 8 new confirmations.

Dr Mwangangi said 1, 330 people had been tested since Saturday.

Out of the new infections, 7 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner. None had a history of traveling out of the country.

“Three emanated from our quarantine centers and five were picked up by our surveillance teams from various parts of the country,” she said.

Mombasa County produced the majority of the new infections at four, followed by Nairobi at three while the eight was reported in Kajiado county. They are aged between 17 and 65 years of age.

Mwangangi further revealed that two more patients had succumbed to the disease raising the total number of deaths in the country to 14.

Seven more patients have also been discharged raising the number of recovery cases in the country to 67.

“Once again, I remind Kenyans, especially those in the villages, to remember our mantra of social distancing. Wash your hands often with soap and running water, wear face masks and observe basic hygiene and stay at home,” she said.

By April 19, a total of 2,661 contacts had been monitored, out of which 2,047 have been discharged.

