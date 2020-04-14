COVID-19: 8 more cases recorded raising total to 216

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – Eight people tested positive for coronavirus out of 694 samples analyzed within 24 hours leading to Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 216.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said during a news conference at Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi six of the confirmed cases arose from mandatory quarantine centres while two were traced by surveillance teams from the health ministry.

She said 2,331 contacts have been monitored out of which 1,729 have been discharged. 602 others were being monitored.

Further she noted an increase in the number of cases reported form counties outside Nairobi with more devolved units recording new cases.

Nairobi, Dr Mwangingi, however added remained the epicenter of the virus accounting for the highest number of registered cases in the country.