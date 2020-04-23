Court of Appeal President sets up benches to hear 35 criminal appeals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Appeal Court President William Ouko has set up benches to hear thirty-five criminal appeals through Skype from Monday to Thursday next week.

The judges will be linked to Kamiti, Garissa, Kisumu and Kitengela prisons where the appellants are held, Ouko said further stating the appellants and their respective counsel have been notified.

Justices Roselyn Nambuye, Asike Makhandia and Sankale ole Kantai will handle appeals at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on Wednesday, Ouko mandated.

Another bench comprising of Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Patrick Kiage and Fatuma Sichale will hear appeals at the Kisumu Maximum Security Prison.

Justices Martha Koome, Daniel Musinga and Jamilla Mohammed will hear appeals on Tuesday, April 28, at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Justices Hannah Okwengu, Mohammed Warsame and Stephen Gatembu will hear appeals at the Kibos Main Security Prison.

Justices William Ouko, Kathurima M’inoti and Agnes Murgor will hear criminal appeals on Monday, April 27, at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The Appeal Court President on Wednesday directed that filing of appeals and payments be done electronically.

Justice Ouko also directed that hearing of appeals be done through video links.

Advocates have been asked to ensure they have stable internet connections.

Kenyan courts have adopted the use of technology in hearing cases and delivering judgments and rulings in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The move followed a National Council on the Administration of Justice resolution on Tuesday to upscale justice delivery through increased use of technology.

The council resolved all pleadings are filed and served electronically except in exceptional circumstances.

Police have also been urged to continue releasing minor offenders on bond or bail.