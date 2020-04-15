Council of Governors to set up Sh5bn COVID-19 emergency response fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15 – The Council of Governors (CoG) Wednesday said devolved units will channel Sh5 billion to a newly established County Governments Emergency Fund as the council steps up fight against the coronavirus.

COG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said various county governments have already committed to the initiative.

“Through the supplementary budget, county government have committed approximately Sh5 billion to the county government emergency fund to respond to covid 19 and most government have put this in their supplementary budget,” he said.

The COG boss further said the devolved government were experiencing challenges in procuring medical supplies and equipment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic due to what he termed as monopoly by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

He urged the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Parliament to review or suspend the law to allow county governments to procure from other suppliers.

According to Oparanya, counties have not received local testing kits manufactured by Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) noting that it’s a major setback as the disease is spreading to counties by day.

“We note that no county has received sample collection kits and testing kits, we urge he national government to fast track distribution of the kits as counties are eager to embark on testing of patients in order to contain the pandemic,” he said during a presser.

He, nonetheless commended the counties for making significant strides in the fight against the pandemic despite the various challenges they faced urging citizens to adhere to MOH guidelines.

Oparanya also said that county governments are putting resources to support food security.

“We urge natl govt to come up with modalities of supporting this initiative, we call upon corporate, development partners and Kenyans of good to join in this noble cause,” he said.

To support food security, he said devolved units are distributing 9,225 metric tones of fertilizers and more than 10,000 assorted seeds to facilitating planting.

Farmers across the country have embarked on planting even though the locust menace continues to ravage crops with Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nakuru being latest counties affected.