Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Ministry of Health official fumigates a Nairobi street on March 19, 2020 as part of measures to combat coronavirus. /MOSES MUOKI.

Capital Health

Coronavirus cases in Kenya rise to 158 after 16 additions

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6-Kenya on Monday confirmed 16 more coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 158, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced.

Addressing the nation from Statehouse Nairobi, President Kenyatta said to date Kenya has tested a total of 4,277 people.

So far, four people have recovered, while four have died, including Kenya Airways pilot Captain David Kibati, since the first case of the disease was confirmed in the country.

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the President announced travel restrictions to and from Nairobi county which is the worst hit by the disease.

There will also be restrictions to and from the countries of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa which have been since declared as COVID-19 infected areas due to a high number of confirmed cases.

The President said movement by rail, road or air will remain suspended as the county battles to contain coronavirus.

By Monday, Nairobi county accounted for 82 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases.

The three coastal counties cumulatively account for 14 percent of 158 cases reported in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta clarified that the Nairobi Metropolitan Area includes parts of Kiambu County up to Kiambu town, Rironi, Ndenderu; parts of Machakos county up to Athi River, including Katani; parts of Kajiado county up to/including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that the movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as usual on condition cargo trucks are assigned a single driver and designated assistants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta further directed Kenyans to wear masks in public at all times, saying they have been proved to be one of the most efficient ways of preventing infection risks.

‘Having received advice from our medical professionals and experts, today we do say Kenyans should wear masks while in public places and while amongst other people,” said the President.

He urged Kenyans to continue adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on hygiene and social distancing so as to contain the spread of the virus after Kenya confirmed 16 more cases raising the total number of cases to 158.

“We are at war, make no mistake,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020