CJ Maraga says no open court sessions until after COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Chief Justice David Maraga has ruled out the resumption of open court sessions until after the coronavirus pandemic.

The courts were to be re-opened after the Easter festivities but Maraga says that allowing open court sessions would provide grounds for the spread of the virus that has so far infected 281 people and killed 14.

“Sitting court sessions attract people from all walks of life and involve the extensive exchange of papers from one advocate, judicial officer to another thus accelerating the risk of spreading the virus which has now spread to other counties,” Maraga told a news conference Tuesday.

He reiterated that courts will continue to give priority to defilement and domestic violence cases which are said to have increased since the pandemic found its way in the country.

“While it is prudent to upscale court activities, it will not be wise to have open courts at this time. This does not mean that courts have closed down because cour operations have never and will never be closed down,” he said.

Maraga pointed out that as the Chairperson of the National Council for Administrative Justice, he will continue to consult with the Ministry of Health and deliberate on when the decision can be reviewed.

Already, he said, Microsoft has furnished the Judiciary with a technology that will aid them to operate freely for the next six months.