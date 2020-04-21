Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Justice David Maraga. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

CJ Maraga says no open court sessions until after COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Chief Justice David Maraga has ruled out the resumption of open court sessions until after the coronavirus pandemic.

The courts were to be re-opened after the Easter festivities but Maraga says that allowing open court sessions would provide grounds for the spread of the virus that has so far infected 281 people and killed 14.

“Sitting court sessions attract people from all walks of life and involve the extensive exchange of papers from one advocate, judicial officer to another thus accelerating the risk of spreading the virus which has now spread to other counties,” Maraga told a news conference Tuesday.

He reiterated that courts will continue to give priority to defilement and domestic violence cases which are said to have increased since the pandemic found its way in the country.

“While it is prudent to upscale court activities, it will not be wise to have open courts at this time. This does not mean that courts have closed down because cour operations have never and will never be closed down,” he said.

Maraga pointed out that as the Chairperson of the National Council for Administrative Justice, he will continue to consult with the Ministry of Health and deliberate on when the decision can be reviewed.   

Already, he said, Microsoft has furnished the Judiciary with a technology that will aid them to operate freely for the next six months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011