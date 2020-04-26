Chinese officials hold teleconference with African journalists on concerns in Guangzhou

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – China has adopted new measures aimed at inculcating the culture of zero tolerance to discrimination, with lessons to be introduced even at elementary classes in schools, officials said.

This follows recent accusations from Africans in the country that they were discriminated upon, during the enforcement of coronavirus measures, including screening.

During a teleconference between Chinese officials and editors and journalists from various media houses in Africa, the officials, including authorities from Guangzhou where the concerns were raised, said locals have been fully sensitized on the need to associate better with foreigners while stressing the need for everyone to always follow the law.

The Chinese officials who participated in the teleconference openly answered questions from the journalists, while emphasizing the importance China attaches to the situation that faced African personnel.

The event was presided over by Liu Biwei, Vice President of China Public Diplomacy Association, ambassador Kuang Weilin, former head of AU mission to the African Union, Luo Jun, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, and Li Tiegang, a member of COVID-19 Prevention and Control Group in Guangzhou, and also an expert in science.

Journalists who took part in the teleconference were from Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Burkina Faso among others.

During the teleconference, it emerged that most of the concerns from Africans emerged when local authorities upgraded containment measures by requiring quarantine and nucleic acid tests for all the recent inbound travelers.

“Only by adopting timely and strict measures could the resurgence of the epidemic be prevented,” an official said, “This is what a responsible government should do for its Chinese and foreign nationals.”

The officials said Guangdong has now strengthened communication with consulates in Guangzhou of various countries, and established a normalized daily liaison mechanism.

Other measures taken is the establishment of a special working group to respond to the concerns of Africans timely.

Liu and Kuang introduced China-Africa relations and anti-epidemic cooperation, and told stories of China-Africa friendship based on previous work experience in Africa.

Luo Jun introduced the prevention and control work in Guangdong province, especially the continuous improvement measures and the implementation of African-related personnel health management in accordance with the principle of non-discrimination. Li Tiegang introduced the effective prevention and control measures taken by Guangzhou, like “Four Early Measures” in conjunction with the experience of participating in the work of the Afghan Experts Group to fight against Ebola in Ghana in 2014. Some Africans living in Guangzhou like Doucoure Abdoulaye and Virginio Bibang Ndong were also invited to share their experience in China.

In Nairobi, the Chinese Embassy said it has been coordinating with local authorities and the Kenyan Embassy in China in helping Kenyans facing various challenges due to COVID-19.

Some received financial help through Wechat which is widely used in China for communication.