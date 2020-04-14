Chinese Ambassador assures govt on safety of Kenyans in China

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretay Macharia Kamau on Tuesday held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng, following concerns from Kenyans in China on discrimination.



During the meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the envoy assured the government that the matter has been resolved with a series of measures taken to protect Kenyans and all Africans in China.



A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry after the meeting says the two sides applauded the close relations both countries enjoy and agreed that the incidents will not ruin the bilateral ties.



“The two sides applauded the close relations between the countries and such incidences should not be allowed to ruin the relations especially in the middle of a global pandemic that requires everyone’s cooperation,” the statement said.



And it added, “The PS applauded China for its magnanimity to contain the virus and thanked them for their support of medical supplies and equipment to Kenya in the fight against COVID-19.”The meeting in Nairobi was held a day after the Chinese government through the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced new measures adopted with the aim of protecting Africans and other nationalities in the country against racism and any form of discrimination.



Zhao said this includes relevant epidemic response procedures to ensure all foreigners are treated without differentiation while protecting African nationals who faced difficulties.



To address concerns from Africans in China, the government said it has also established an effective communication mechanism with foreign Consulate-General in Guanzhou to guard against any form of racism and discrimination.

This follows uproar from Africans in China, including some Kenyans who complained that they were unfairly targetted in quarantine measures in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chinese government has assured that it has a zero-tolerance policy on any form of discrimination and urged anyone affected to report to authorities for prompt action.