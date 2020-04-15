China, Germany, France join Jack Ma Foundation in supporting Kenya’s COVID-19 war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – The country’s effort to defeat the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic got a major boost on Wednesday after the government received additional COVID-19 kits from Jack Ma Foundation.

China, Germany and France also sent their support through the Word Health Organization, the health ministry said.

“This afternoon we have also received another consignment of surgical masks, gloves, face shields, gowns from China, Germany and France through the WHO. A lot more PPE’s will be availed and distributed before the end of the week,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said during his daily briefing on the status of coronavirus in the country.

He expressed the government’s gratitude to the donors saying the second batch of medical equipment will help in winning the fight against the pandemic.

“One of the main dampers to our mass testing plan has been the lacy of enough reagents, owing to their unavailability in the global supply chain. I am delighted to announce that today with a lot of gratitude, we have received a consignment of 18,900 swabs and viral transport medium, 18,912 extraction kits, 3,790 medical disposable protective clothing, ventilation machines, thermometer guns and medical gloves from Jack Ma.”

Kenya received about 20,000 testing kits and 100,000 face masks in the first consignment donated by Jack Ma in March.

The Health Cabinet Secretary said the additional kits will allow the government to equip health workers with the necessary protective gear to handle COVID-19 patients.

“One of the things we are trying to do, is to optimize the capacity of the kits available. We have therefore been working flat out to enhance the capacity through training of manpower to undertake these tests. A lot more interventions in this regard will be announced in the coming days,” said CS.