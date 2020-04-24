Catholic bishops urge State to support Kenyans affected by floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 –The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission Friday urged the government to allocate resources to support Kenyans affected by floods in West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Homabay and Kisumu.

Twenty-eight deaths have been reported in Elgeyo Marakwet county alone according to Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who Thursday indicated only five bodies had been retrieved.

The bishops have also called upon Kenyans to lend a helping hand to those affected by floods including those rendered homeless, especially during this time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call on the two levels of government to immediately allocate adequate resources to address the immediate needs of the affected population,” Commission Chairperson Rev. John Oballa Owaa, stated.

The commission however urged the public to follow early warning signs and directives to avert loss of lives and properties, saying safety starts with an individual and the community.

Floods and landslides which have so far been reported in counties of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Homabay and Kisumu have left a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

More than 400 households have been displaced while some families are still searching for their loved ones who are still missing.

Images from floods and landslide-hit areas paint a picture of devastation as residents contend with swollen rivers, impassable roads and washed away structures and homes.

The Meteorological Department last week warned that heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Western, Central region including Nairobi and the coastal region of the country.

The agency urged those living on floods and landslide-prone areas to be more vigilant and move to safer ground.