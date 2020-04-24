Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rt. Rev. John Oballa Owaa, Chairperson KCCB - Justice and Peace Commission/FILE/KCCB

County News

Catholic bishops urge State to support Kenyans affected by floods

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 –The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission Friday urged the government to allocate resources to support Kenyans affected by floods in West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Homabay and Kisumu.

Twenty-eight deaths have been reported in Elgeyo Marakwet county alone according to Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who Thursday indicated only five bodies had been retrieved.

The bishops have also called upon Kenyans to lend a helping hand to those affected by floods including those rendered homeless, especially during this time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call on the two levels of government to immediately allocate adequate resources to address the immediate needs of the affected population,” Commission Chairperson Rev. John Oballa Owaa, stated.

The commission however urged the public to follow early warning signs and directives to avert loss of lives and properties, saying safety starts with an individual and the community.

Floods and landslides which have so far been reported in counties of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Homabay and Kisumu have left a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

More than 400 households have been displaced while some families are still searching for their loved ones who are still missing.

Images from floods and landslide-hit areas paint a picture of devastation as residents contend with swollen rivers, impassable roads and washed away structures and homes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Meteorological Department last week warned that heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Western, Central region including Nairobi and the coastal region of the country.

The agency urged those living on floods and landslide-prone areas to be more vigilant and move to safer ground.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020