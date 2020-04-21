Capital FM among 15 media houses that gave Sh10mn each to COVID-19 Emergency Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Fifteen media houses, among them Capital FM, have contributed Sh10 million each to COVID-19 Emergency Fund to aid in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Those that contributed include Royal Media Services, Standard Group, Nation Media Group, Mediamax, Kenya Broadcast Corporation, Radio Africa Group, TV47, Switch TV, Three Stones Media Limited, Radio 44, Media 7 Group, Kass Media Group, Family Media and Ebru Africa Limited.

The contribution was made through the Media Owners Association (MOA), chaired by Royal Media Services Managing Director Wachira Waruru.

“The contribution will be availed to the fund as it mobilizes resources towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the pandemic,” he said in a statement to the Jane Karuku-led fund that was established by the government. Waruru is also a member of the fund.

In total, the MOA contributed Sh150 million, that is in form of advertising space and airtime.

Waruru said members have committed to review their contribution “if and when the situation demands.”

The advertisements, he said, will be carried across newspapers, radio, televisions and digital platforms.

The Kenyan Media has been on the forefront reporting and informing the public about coronavirus and driving awareness campaigns aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic that has so far infected 296 people and killed 14.

On Tuesday, Karuku said the fund has so far raised over Sh.1.2 billion–in monetary and non-monetary contributions.

The fund was established by President Uhuru Kenyatta on April 1, with the mandate to mobilize resources for an emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 74, after five more people were discharged from hospital.