Be ambassadors of hope, CS Kagwe tells COVID-19 recovered patients

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 – The Ministry of Heath has challenged the first two recovered coronavirus patients to be ambassadors of hope to Kenyans amid the soaring cases of infections in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe challenged Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda to be at the forefront in “instilling a sense of caution to Kenyans” to boost the already concerted efforts by the government aimed in curtailing the spread of the virus.”

The two who held a video conference with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday were given a clean bill of health after their results from two consecutive tests turned out negative.

Cherotich said she traveled to the United States of America in December last year, and came back on March 5 via London.

Orinda contracted the virus from her after their encounter in Ongata Rongai on arrival.

Cherotich, who was put on quarantine on March 13, lauded medics at the Mbagathi Hospital who took care of her during her entire time in isolation and treatment.

At the time, she said, different prescription was given to her to suppress her symptoms including chest pains and headaches and cough that she was experiencing with doctors recommending “intake of warm water and fruits”.

Her story and that of Orinda signaled hope for Kenyans that the disease can indeed be treated and managed with President Kenyatta exuding confidence that his administration was doing its level best to contain the virus.

“If we were able to follow Brenda and Brian’s example, we can contain this disease. As the two young people are showing us, we can not only contain this disease, but we can also treat it and get out of it. So, for all of us who are out there with the symptoms, let us behave like these two brave and patriotic Kenyans,” Kenyatta appealed.