Aukot refutes claims Thirdway party calling for rent, loan repayment suspension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Thirdway Alliance party has distanced itself from a statement issued by its besieged Secretary General Fredrick Okango on Tuesday claiming the party had called for a four-month suspension payment of rent and the freezing of loan repayment for a similar period.

A statement that was issued by Okango had listed the suspension of rent payment among a raft of measures to cushion Kenyans against economic hardships due to growth that has negatively impacted businesses and jobs. t

Party leader Ekuru Aukot said Okango who is currently facing disciplinary action following his suspension by the National Executive Council is not authorized to issue any communication on the party’s position.

He cited provisions of the party constitution which designates the Party leader as the defacto political spokesperson, and political supreme on pronouncements by the party.

“The Party Leader shall be the political supreme of the party and will remain the defacto political spokesperson of the party with all decisions sanctioned by the Party Leader in writing, or vide any other expedient means taking into account the context,” the party constitution provides under Article 8 (a).

Okang’o was suspended by the party in January 2019 for violating the party’s constitution by releasing a statement that contradicted Thirdway Alliance’s position on an ongoing constitutional review process.

Okango had indicated the party acceded to the merger of its Punguza Mizigo constitutional review plan with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga, instead of running two parallel constitutional amendment processes.

Aukot dismissed him saying, “he was presenting his personal views disguised as the party views”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The one-time presidential contender told Capital FM News calls for non-payment of rent and existing loans were unrealistic calling for a wide-reaching response by the government to cushion the economy against averse effects of coronavirus.

The government has announced plans to review the Value Added Tax rate from the current 16 per cent to 14 per cent with persons earning less than Sh24,000 expemteed from paying income tax.

Those earning more than Sh24,000 will contribute Pay As You Earn (PAYE) at the rate of 25 per cent, down from 30 per cent.