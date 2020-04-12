Anglican Church roots for better perks for medics fighting COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has asked the government to consider paying healthcare workers who are in the frontline in combating coronavirus special risk allowances.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said the input of the health professionals in the war against the virus that has seen the number of infections in the country rise to 191 should not be overlooked.

“We call upon the government, at the national and county levels to heed to the plight of the health workers who are in the core response to this pandemic,” he said.

Sapit further underscored the need by the government to supply the medics with adequate personal protective gear and enough supplies especially after the Ministry of Health (MoH) projected that the number of infections in the country could hit 10,000 in the coming weeks.

While some counties like Machakos announced special allowances ranging from Sh5,000 to Sh20,000 to medics, many are yet to take action.

The Council of Governors has defended counties that were criticised for paying allowances to their medics, after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) opposed the move.

The government on Saturday said it was reviewing the remuneration package for health care workers in the country in a bid to boost their morale.

While acknowledging that the health professionals play a pivotal role in the war against the virus, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the option was on the table.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are different organizations and government agencies who are reviewing that package of health care workers to determine its suitability in enabling them to be able to mass up enough courage and energy to be able to fight this battle,” she said.

The Nurses Association of Kenya has since called for the reinstatement of the allowances and accused the Lynn Mengich-led commission of being inconsiderate and insensitive remarks that the generous move by some County bosses is unlawful.

“Health workers are working abnormal hours in an abnormal situation, combating an abnormal disease. And given the projections from the government, we are entering a critical stage in the war against COVID-19,” the association’s President Alfred Obengo said.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) dismissed SRC’s position and accused Mengich of overstepping on her mandate.