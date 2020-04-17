Abdi Guyo re-instated as Majority Leader in Nairobi county

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17-Jubilee Party has reinstated Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo as the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader months after he was ejected from the position in wrangles at the height of aborted attempts to oust Governor Mike Sonko.

In changes communicated by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju to Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Guyo will be deputized by Dandora II MCA Peter Gitau while Mihang’o MCA Paul Kados will be Majority Whip.

South B MCA Waithera Chege has was named the Deputy Minority Whip

Those replaced in the recent changes include Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo who was the Majority Leader, Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi who was the Deputy Majority leader and June Ndegwa who was serving as Majority whip.

Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u has been appointed to represent Jubilee Party at the Nairobi County Assembly’s Public Service Board.

Tuju said that the party held various consultations on the matter before arriving to a decision to effect the changes. Abdi Guyo, Nairobi Majority Leader.

“In accordance with the 2012 Political Parties Act that vests the powers of the designation of leadership in the County Assembly to the Majority or Minority Party in compliance with Article 20 of the Nairobi County Assembly Standing Orders,” he stated.

He said leadership is expected to adhere to the laid down communication channels at the Jubilee Party Constitution and the Laws of Kenya.

The Jubilee side of the assembly has been in conflicts since last year in October following the return of Speaker Elachi in the house, which divided the MCAs down the middle.

Guyo, who was leading the anti- Elachi camp, was accused of intimidation and demeaning women after he vowed not to allow Elachi back but the matter has been resolved by Jubilee Party.