NAIROBI, Kenya, April 15 – The Ministry of Health Wednesday reported nine more coronavirus infections raising the total number of cases to 225.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said five patients from were from Nairobi and 4 from Mombasa.

He said none of the nine had a recent travel history outside the country.

The Cabinet Secretary said the nine patients were picked up by surveillance teams with none having been at any of the established quarantine facilities.

