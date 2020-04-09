9 more COVID-19 cases confirmed as 53 patients discharged after recovering

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16 – Nine more coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday raising the total number of cases in the country to 234.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement noting nearly 1,000 people were still in quarantine and 156 others in isolation.

He however said 53 patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus.

Another patient has also died increasing the death toll to eleven.

“These are not just numbers they are human beings, they range from 2 years to 64 years, they come from every social economic group and multi-ethnicities and countries of origin,” the President said, and urged Kenyans to continue taking extra measures in containing the spread of the virus.

The President lauded Kenyans for complying with the government’s directives in managing the situation, saying it has slowed down the number of infections.

He, however, warned that Kenya is not out of danger hence the need for every Kenyan to continue observing public health guidelines.

On measures to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic, the Head of State announced that the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund has received Sh1 billion from well-wishers and corporate.

And to ensure donations are distributed in an organised manner, the President said the activities will be coordinated by the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency response fund with the help of government agencies.

“This fund should be responsive, must not be encumbered by bureaucracy,” he said and lauded Kenyans who have initiated the ‘adopt a needy family’ and those undertaking such efforts in supporting their needy citizens.

The President further outlined more measures to cushion Kenyans among them cash transfers to the needy and vulnerable populations in the country.

He said needy households had been identified in Nairobi, which will be the inaugural recipients of a weekly Covid-19 support stipend.

The government has already released Sh8.5 billion to support the elderly and vulnerable through the cash transfer program.