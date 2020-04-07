7 more COVID-19 cases reported raising total to 303

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya April 22 – Kenya has recorded seven new coronavirus cases raising the number of infections recorded so far to 303, the health ministry has announced.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Wednesday told journalists during a news conference on COVID-19 the new cases arose after 707 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

“Having tested 707 samples, we have tested 7 persons who have tested positive for the disease, we don’t have any foreigners in those figures, this is not a governments’ problem, it should be everyone’s concern,” he said.

Eighty-three patients have since recovered from the virus after nine more patients were cleared on Wednesday.

He said all the new patients are Kenyans, six being from Nairobi and one more from Mombasa.

Six of the seven were came up from ongoing targeted mass testing while one was picked by health ministry’s surveillance team.

“With regard to gender, five are males and two females. They are aged 21-61 years. None have a recent history of travel,” a statement issued by the Health Cabinet Secretary stated.

Kagwe said the government is targeting to test 250,000 people by end of June.

Under a surveillance-based testing mechanism, the ministry is targeting 20 hospitals in 16 regions and a total of 100,000 households in high risk areas.

“The exercise is ongoing and targeting high risk areas, we have 25,000 testing kits deployed in this activity. We are collaborating with our development partners to lump up our surveillance testing mechanism,” he said.

Kagwe has, however acknowledged efforts by Kenyans and companies who have joined hands with government to support efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“In the short period since, we first discovered our first covid 19 patient and more so since you started you started internalizing the implications of it, I have seen your gradual but steady coalescing on an emotional and spiritual level,” Kagwe said.

The government also banned movement in and out of Mandera county where at total of 8 people have tested positive for the virus.

Mandera now joins Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi all placed under containment to avert the spread of coronavirus on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.