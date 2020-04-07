7 more coronavirus cases confirmed raising total to 343

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 25 — Kenya Saturday reported seven more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 343.

Speaking during a live televised address from State House, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded health workers and security personnel for being in the forefront in fighting the virus, also noting that number of recoveries had risen to 98.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, our health experts had projected 10,000 people would have been infected by the end of April however due to determined mitigating efforts by the national government and county governments we are now only at 343, I also want to take this opportunity to thank Kenyans for showing discipline and responsibility,” President Kenyatta stated.

The country’s death toll remains at 14.

President Kenyatta however warned that the government wouldn’t hesitate to announce more strict measures if the need arises.

He singled out Mandera, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi as areas with an increased number of cases saying stringent measures would be put in the counties if the trend continues.

The President also extended cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi and Mombasa counties for a further period of 21 days.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was also been extended for a further 21 days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President also announced the reopening of hotels, restaurants in selected counties ‘under strict health ministry virus containment regulations’.