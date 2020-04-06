68 per cent of Kenyans favor statewide lockdown to contain coronavirus – poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – A new study by Infotrak Research and Consulting has established that majority of Kenyans want President Uhuru Kenyatta to impose a nationwide lockdown the country for at least 14 days, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The report which was released yesterday shows that 68 per cent of Kenyans want a total lockdown enforced as a measure to avert further spread of the virus, Kenya having confirmed 142 cases so far and four deaths.

Another four people have also recovered from the virus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The study conducted between March 30 and April 2 also shows that majority of Kenyans want the government to focus on food security even as it battles the virus.

The pollster interviewed 831 respondents in 24 out of 47 counties, reporting a 95 per cent degree of confidence in its findings.

The government has already imposed a dusk to dawn curfew after it emerged that community transmissions are on the rise.

Despite most respondents being in support of a total lockdown, the study revealed, “35 per cent of Kenyans are not at all prepared to handle the lockdown should it happen.”

In terms of preparedness, Nairobi and counties in the North Eastern region were cited as least prepared to handle a total lockdown with 49 per cent and 57 per cent of respondents in the said regions saying they are not prepared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

An average of 38 per cent of respondents in Nyanza, Western and Coast region also reported lack of preparedness.

The report exposed a knowledge gap, as majority of Kenyans (52 per cent) still think that the threat of COVID-19 is exaggerated.

“While Kenyans seem to have high awareness on COVID-19 and how it can be contracted there are several issues that still need education and clarification from government,” the report revealed.

Twenty per cent of respondents believe Africans are immune to coronavirus, while other 30 per cent believe everyone who contracts coronavirus dies, reveling a major awareness concern.